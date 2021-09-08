‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Season 30 Cast: Matt James, Olivia Jade, Martin Kove, Melora Hardin and More

The full cast of Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has finally been revealed, and among the impressive lineup of competitors are former “Bachelor” Matt James and social media influencer Olivia Jade, whose parents Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were embroiled in the 2019 college admissions scandal.



Here’s the complete list of contestants, which was revealed Wednesday on “Good Morning America”: Jimmie Allen, Mel C, Christine Chiu, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Brian Austin Green, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert.



JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee are the two contestants from that list that were previously announced by ABC during a virtual panel for “DWTS” at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour earlier this month, a first for the show that usually reveals its entire cast for a season all at once, usually via this “GMA” method. At that time, it was revealed the show would have its first-ever same-sex couple in Season 30, with LGBTQ singer Siwa choosing to dance with a female partner.



“I’m excited that I get to do it,” Siwa said at the time. “I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before. … Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it’s really special.”



While you now know the 14 celebs competing on Season 30 of “DWTS,” you’ll have to wait until the premiere episode to find out who they will be paired with from the pro-dancer team.



Tyra Banks returns to her post as host this year, following her debut last year as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and judges for the season include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former “DWTS” pro Derek Hough.



James, Jade, Siwa, Lee and the other new “DWTS” contestants begin their journey to win the Mirror Ball trophy when Season 30 premieres Sept. 20 on ABC.