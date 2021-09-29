North Korea says it has successfully tested hypersonic missile
Published
North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile, which it implied was being developed as nuclear capable.Full Article
The Korean Central News Agency said the missile met key technical requirements set out by defence scientists
North Korea has said the missile it tested on Tuesday had a "hypersonic" component that is harder to detect and intercept. It also..