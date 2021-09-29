Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber with bridesmaids Taylor Swift, Tommy Dorfman by her side

Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber with bridesmaids Taylor Swift, Tommy Dorfman by her side

USATODAY.com

Published

Lena Dunham is married! The actress tied the knot with musician Luis Felber on Sept. 25 following a whirlwind romance.

Full Article