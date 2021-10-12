House votes to raise debt ceiling, sending bill to Biden and setting up another fight over borrowing limit
Published
By extending the nation's borrowing limit for a few weeks, lawmakers set up another debt ceiling fight in early December.
Published
By extending the nation's borrowing limit for a few weeks, lawmakers set up another debt ceiling fight in early December.
Senate Republicans, Join Democrats, to Pass $480B Debt Ceiling Hike.
Late on October 7, senators voted to approve a short-term..
Watch VideoSenate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government's borrowing authority into December, temporarily..