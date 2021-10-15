Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for urological infection but 'on the mend'
Published
Bill Clinton at age 75 was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a urological infection that turned into sepsis.
Published
Bill Clinton at age 75 was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a urological infection that turned into sepsis.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center Saturday where former president Bill..
Bill Clinton Hospitalized , With Non-COVID-Related Infection.
Former President Bill Clinton is reportedly
on the mend..