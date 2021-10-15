A record £184m EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a French ticket-holder, the National Lottery has said.Full Article
Record £184m EuroMillions jackpot won at last - by French ticket-holder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK's biggest ever jackpot up for grabs in EuroMillions
The UK's biggest ever jackpot is up for grabs in tonight in a EuroMillions draw after last week's rollover.
A single..
ODN
French ticket-holder scoops record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot
Tuesday’s jackpot now sits at an estimated £14 million
Wales Online