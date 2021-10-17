17 US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, religious group says
Gang members kidnapped the missionaries in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Violence in Haiti has soared following an earthquake and an assassination.
A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, a religious group said.
The missionary group, which included children, were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to a message from..