Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India
Published
Torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Full Article
Published
Torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Full Article
At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of..
At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of..