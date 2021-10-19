Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state
Published
Trump's mocking of Powell drew rebuke across the political spectrum. Powell, who was vaccinated but had multiple myeloma, died of COVID-19 complications.
Published
Trump's mocking of Powell drew rebuke across the political spectrum. Powell, who was vaccinated but had multiple myeloma, died of COVID-19 complications.
Former President Donald Trump sparked public fury by attacking former Secretary of State Colin Powell the day after his death.
Former President Donald Trump attacked Colin Powell the day after the announcement of the former Secretary of State's passing.