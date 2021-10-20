Newcastle United have asked their fans to stop wearing "traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings" at matches after their Saudi Arabian backed takeover.Full Article
Newcastle United asks fans to stop wearing 'traditional Arabic clothing' at matches
