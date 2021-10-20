NHS leaders have urged the government to reintroduce some coronavirus measures to avoid the UK "stumbling into a winter crisis".Full Article
Is the UK being too relaxed about COVID?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
United States: Bills To Avoid ‘Telehealth Cliff' Delayed By Higher Priorities - Morrison & Foerster LLP
Mondaq
Kate Driscoll spoke to Bloomberg Law about lawmakers pushing to end relaxed telehealth rules for Medicare and Medicaid when the..
-
COVID-19 unlock: Maharashtra restaurants to remain open till midnight, shops till 11 pm
Zee News
-
Road has been unkind to Islanders, but easing of restrictions has helped
Newsday
-
Restaurants celebrate shorter curfew, longer dining hours
Bangkok Post
-
Covid-19: More restrictions are relaxed in Northern Ireland
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Officials reveal when Palm Beach County's mask mandate for public school students may be eased
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
It will be several weeks at the earliest before the School District of Palm Beach County's universal and controversial face mask..
How flu season may be different in 2021 due to COVID-19
ABC 25 News KXXV