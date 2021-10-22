Woman dies after Alec Baldwin fires prop firearm on film set
A woman has died and a man has been injured after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on a film set, officials have confirmed.Full Article
Authorities didn't identify the woman or a man who was injured, both reportedly crew members not actors. Production has been halted..
