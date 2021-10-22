Boris Johnson has said there is "absolutely nothing to indicate" the country will enter a new lockdown this winter, although he added the government would "do whatever we have to do to protect the public".Full Article
'Absolutely nothing to indicate' new lockdown is needed, says Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson, who was wearing a mask, also met with two pharmacists who were preparing vaccine doses.