Real estate heir Robert Durst has been charged with the death of his former wife who vanished in 1982, US police have said.Full Article
Robert Durst charged with murder of former wife who vanished in 1982
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Irish drone footage of Cooper's Lodge: The haunted house on the hill
Rumble Studio
Cooper’s Lodge but was once known as Croagh Lodge. This shooting lodge appears on the 1837 OS Map and was owned by the wealthy..
-
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder Of Former Wife Kathie Durst
CBS 2
-
Millionaire Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife Kathie Durst
Newsmax
-
New York millionaire Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife
Belfast Telegraph