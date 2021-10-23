Yordan Alvarez Wins ALCS MVP for Astros
Published
Houston’s Yordan Alvarez grew up in Cuba believing he’d never need to learn English. The M.V.P. of the A.L.C.S. lets his tape measure homers do his talking for him.Full Article
Published
Houston’s Yordan Alvarez grew up in Cuba believing he’d never need to learn English. The M.V.P. of the A.L.C.S. lets his tape measure homers do his talking for him.Full Article
A brilliant start from Luis Garcia and the red-hot Yordan Alvarez helped Houston beat Boston in Game 6 of the American League..