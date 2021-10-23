England crush West Indies in T20 World Cup opener
England bowl West Indies out for 55 as they make a stunning start to their Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.Full Article
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
