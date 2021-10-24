James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in Friends, dies aged 59

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther in Friends, has died at the age of 59.Full Article
TMZ reports that the actor passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in L.A after battling stage 4 prostate cancer.
