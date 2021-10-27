'This shouldn't be news': Australian footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay
Published
Josh Cavallo has received global support after becoming the only active male top-flight footballer to come out as gay.Full Article
Published
Josh Cavallo has received global support after becoming the only active male top-flight footballer to come out as gay.Full Article
Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo revealed on Wednesday that he was gay, becoming the first openly homosexual footballer to..
Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay in an emotional social media post and said he couldn't be happier with his..