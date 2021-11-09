Ingo Rademacher, Jax on 'General Hospital,' exits soap after protesting vaccine mandate
Published
Ingo Rademacher is leaving "General Hospital" after refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, faces criticism over transphobic comments.
Published
Ingo Rademacher is leaving "General Hospital" after refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, faces criticism over transphobic comments.
It’s official – Ingo Rademacher has left General Hospital. Deadline reports that the 50-year-old actor, who has been on the..