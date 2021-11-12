Johnson & Johnson Will Break Itself Up Into Two Companies
Published
The 135-year-old company announced plans to divide itself into a consumer products business and a medical company.Full Article
Published
The 135-year-old company announced plans to divide itself into a consumer products business and a medical company.Full Article
Johnson & Johnson , To Split Into 2 Companies.
Plans to split the company
were announced Nov. 12.
Johnson & Johnson..
Johnson & Johnson is separating the consumer health products part of the business from the prescription drugs and medical devices..