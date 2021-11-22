5 Dead After Driver Plows Into Wisconsin Holiday Parade
Published
A vehicle tore through a parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wis. The chief of police said a person of interest was in custody. Follow updates here.Full Article
Published
A vehicle tore through a parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wis. The chief of police said a person of interest was in custody. Follow updates here.Full Article
Watch VideoA joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as..