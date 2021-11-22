Five Dead After Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin
Published
Officials said dozens of people were struck after the vehicle sped down the street during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., near Milwaukee.Full Article
Published
Officials said dozens of people were struck after the vehicle sped down the street during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., near Milwaukee.Full Article
A witness said the vehicle sped down the street as the parade, in Waukesha, Wis., near Milwaukee, was going on. It was not clear..
Children were among those struck by the car and an unknown number of people are dead after an SUV drove through crowds at the 58th..