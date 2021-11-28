Bob Stoops will be interim Oklahoma football coach with Lincoln Riley off to USC
Published
Bob Stoops, Oklahoma's head coach from 1999-2016, will serve as the Sooners' interim coach after Lincoln Riley departed to take over at USC.
Published
Bob Stoops, Oklahoma's head coach from 1999-2016, will serve as the Sooners' interim coach after Lincoln Riley departed to take over at USC.
The Sooners head coach will take over the vacancy in Los Angeles, a source tells The Athletic's Bruce..
In a stunning move on Sunday, Lincoln Riley accepted the head-coaching position at USC, sources said.
#lincolnriley..