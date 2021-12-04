The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may shorten the window between infection and infectiousness compared to other strains - and cause symptoms sooner, new analysis by British scientists suggests.Full Article
Omicron variant may cause symptoms sooner after infection - as UK cases rise to 160
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon warns Scotland faces a 'tsunami of infection' as Omicron variant cases surge
Daily Record
The First Minister has asked Scots to "defer" work Christmas parties.
-
Most Omicron cases in US have been mild but most were vaccinated, CDC reports
Upworthy
-
Qatar - Omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not priority: India
MENAFN.com
-
Mumbai: Dharavi resident who returned from Tanzania tests positive for Omicron
IndiaTimes
-
FDA, CDC Authorize Pfizer COVID Boosters For Age 16 And Up
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Omicron cases surge by up to 400% in South Africa - but vaccine effectiveness 'encouraging'
Sky News
Omicron coronavirus cases have surged by as much as 400% in some parts of South Africa - although the country's health ministry has..
-
The Omicron Covid symptoms to look out for as cases rise in Scotland
Daily Record
-
Omicron strain: COVID-19 patients in South Africa have milder symptoms than earlier waves, report says
DNA
-
Japan confirms 8 more cases of Omicron variant infection
Japan Today
-
South Africa: Hospitals Say Omicron Symptoms Less Severe
allAfrica.com