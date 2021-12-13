India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Published
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned by the 2020 winner Andrea Meza at a ceremony at Israel's resort town of Eilat. Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up.Full Article
Published
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned by the 2020 winner Andrea Meza at a ceremony at Israel's resort town of Eilat. Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up.Full Article
After winning the coveted pageant, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu expressed gratitude to her family. Harnaaz Sandhu became the..