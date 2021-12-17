Mark Meadows' texts reveal what the White House knew about the danger in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Here's what they said.

Mark Meadows' texts reveal what the White House knew about the danger in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Here's what they said.

USATODAY.com

Published

The Jan. 6 committee unveiled texts this week between Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan, Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr.

Full Article