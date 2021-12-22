Ex-NFL receiver Vincent Jackson died of 'chronic alcohol use,' medical examiner says
Former Chargers and Buccaneers wideout Vincent Jackson's death in February was caused by "chronic alcohol use," according to an autopsy report.
The medical examiner found that Vincent Jackson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.28% when he was found dead in February.
