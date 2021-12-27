Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
The court gave no reason for delaying the verdicts until Jan. 10, according to the legal official.Full Article
A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed its verdicts on two charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi until January..
Yangon (AFP) Dec 20, 2021
A Myanmar junta court on Monday postponed giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's trial for..