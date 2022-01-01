Snow and shivering temperatures have compounded the misery for hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed by a wildfire that tore through residential areas in Colorado.Full Article
Colorado hit by snow after hundreds of homes destroyed by wildfire
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Snow covers fire-scarred Colorado neighborhood
euronews (in English)
Colorado residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, wind-whipped wildfire got their first, heartbreaking look at..
Advertisement
More coverage
Colorado wildfire victims begin new year surveying damage
New Zealand Herald
Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to..
-
Colorado wildfire victims begin new year surveying destruction
Belfast Telegraph
-
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
SeattlePI.com
-
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
PIX 11
-
'Miracle' no one killed in rare Colorado winter wildfire that left hundreds homeless
SBS