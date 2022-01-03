Snow Complicates Investigation Into Cause Of Colorado Wildfire

Watch VideoSearch teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left.
Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles,...
