Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman on a Quarter
The coins featuring the writer and poet, which began shipping this week, are the first in a series that will commemorate female pioneers in a variety of fields.
She’ll be the first black woman ever to be printed on a quarter. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The coins are the first in the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program.