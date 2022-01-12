Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge rules
A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an Virginia Giuffre who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
The royal has been sued by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims for sexual abuse.
Watch VideoA woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009..