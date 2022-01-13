Capitol riot: Leader of far-right Oath Keepers charged with sedition
Published
This is first time Capitol riot defendants have been accused of seeking to "overthrow" the government.Full Article
Published
This is first time Capitol riot defendants have been accused of seeking to "overthrow" the government.Full Article
The leader of a far-right militia group has been charged with seditious conspiracy following last January's attack on the US..
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot subpoenaed the leader of the Proud Boys, as well as the Oath Keepers, in..