UK records 81,713 COVID cases and 287 deaths in last 24 hours
Published
The UK has recorded 81,713 COVID cases and 287 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 81,713 COVID cases and 287 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 new infections of the coronavirus disease, pushing the active caseload to over 14 lakh. The..
Watch VideoThe number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but..