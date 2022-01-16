Australian court rejects Novak Djokovic's deportation appeal
The unvaccinated Serbian tennis star's visa had been canceled over violating Australian entry rules. He was seeking to defend his Australian Open title.Full Article
Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been adjourned, with judges saying a decision is expected before the Australian..
Men’s top tennis player launches appeal to allow him to remain in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open..