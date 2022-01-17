Novak Djokovic Lands In Serbia After Deportation From Australia

Watch VideoNovak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title.
