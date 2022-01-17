Credit Suisse chairman resigns after company probe
Published
Antonio Horta-Osorio was reportedly found to have broken the UK's Covid-19 quarantine rules.Full Article
Published
Antonio Horta-Osorio was reportedly found to have broken the UK's Covid-19 quarantine rules.Full Article
Credit Suisse's chairman has resigned just nine months into the role after breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules - in fresh..
GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says its chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has resigned following an internal probe that reportedly..