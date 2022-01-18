Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges
New Zealand's military is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but said the ash on the runway will delay the flight at least a day.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga,..