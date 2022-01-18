The government has won its Court of Appeal bid to overturn a High Court ruling that it broke the law by handing a COVID contract to a company whose founders were friends of Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings.Full Article
Government wins appeal over 'unlawful' COVID contract given to Cummings's friends
