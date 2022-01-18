Boris Johnson denies lying about 'bring your own booze' lockdown party
Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told reporters he did not lie to the public and parliament about a party during lockdown in 2020.Full Article
Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told reporters he did not lie to the public and parliament about a party during lockdown in 2020.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday (January 18) an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to..
Boris Johnson is pressured to resign from power after he admitted to attending Downing Street's 'bring your own booze' party