Hong Kong to cull 2,000 small pets after hamster COVID outbreak
Published
Health authorities in the territory have said the animals are to be "humanely" put down after coronavirus infections were traced back to hamsters at a pet shop.Full Article
Published
Health authorities in the territory have said the animals are to be "humanely" put down after coronavirus infections were traced back to hamsters at a pet shop.Full Article
Watch VideoHong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several..