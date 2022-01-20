For all of the turbulence and the tempestuous events of the last 48 hours, the key drivers which will determine the prime minister’s future remain broadly the same.Full Article
Growing Tory civil war as MPs wait for partygate report to determine PM's future
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'
LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of..
SeattlePI.com
UK's Johnson, and his foes, await key 'partygate' report
LONDON (AP) — As he fights for his career, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has one constant refrain: Wait for Sue..
SeattlePI.com