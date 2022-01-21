Mitch McConnell says Black people vote just as much as 'Americans'
When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implied African Americans are not Americans.
"McConnell's comments suggesting African Americans aren't fully American wasn't a Freudian slip — it was a dog whistle," Rep...
Setting aside its awkward framing, the argument from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is flawed in a familiar way.