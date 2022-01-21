Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has died at the age of 55, the Ministry of Justice has said.Full Article
Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop dies aged 55
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital aged 55
Nottingham Post
Bishop was jailed in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway
Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop dies in prison
Hull Daily Mail
Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital
Belfast Telegraph
-
Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop dies
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop dies
Brighton and Hove News
Advertisement
More coverage
Babes in the Wood killer dies
The Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has died in prison, The Sun has reported. Bishop was reportedly rushed to hospital from..
Brighton and Hove News
Babes in the Wood child killer Russell Bishop dies in prison
BABES in the Wood child killer Russell Bishop is dead.
The Argus