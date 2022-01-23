At least 17 people have died and many more injured after a nightclub fire in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital.Full Article
Nightclub fire in Cameroon leaves at least 17 people dead and many injured
17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital
A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde, setting off explosions that killed at least 17 people and..
