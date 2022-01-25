David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
A big man with a bigger personality, David Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series titles. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens failed to gain election on their final writers’ ballot.Full Article
David Ortiz needed just one swing to power his way into baseball's Hall of Fame, narrowly punching his ticket to Cooperstown.
With the class being announced Tuesday night, Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is the lone player to receive the necessary..