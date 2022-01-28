Ukraine crisis: Biden warns Russia may invade next month
Published
The president believes there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could invade, the White House says.Full Article
Published
The president believes there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could invade, the White House says.Full Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. rejection of Russia's main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left "little ground for optimism," the..
Biden may have gotten a month to get US foreign policy in order or putin will get into ukraine ..