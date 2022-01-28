Nadal and Medvedev Will Play in Australian Open Final
The Spaniard defeated Matteo Berrettini and will play for a record 21st career Grand Slam men’s singles title against Medvedev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets.Full Article
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost his head during his Australian Open semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday as he..
Rafael Nadal is on the verge of winning his 21st Grand Slam after reaching the men’s Australian Open final. Ahead of the final,..