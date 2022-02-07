Miami Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores as head coach
Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan's offensive coordinator with the 49ers, is the Dolphins' new coach. The 49ers were 7th in offense and 13th in scoring.
