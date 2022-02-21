Bernie Madoff: Ponzi schemer's sister, husband found dead
The late Wall Street fraudster had conned thousands of people around the world. His sister and her husband were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.Full Article
The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities have said.
The sister of Bernie Madoff - who was behind the largest-known Ponzi scheme in history - has died with her husband in what is..